Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj gets two wickets in quick succession; Proteas in trouble after powerplay

The pacer has scalped two wickets so far as South Africa were reduced to 26/3 after the end of first powerplay.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 03:24 PM IST

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj gets two wickets in quick succession; Proteas in trouble after powerplay
IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Mohammed Siraj is once again proving to be a tough nut to crack for South Africa batters. The pacer has scalped two wickets so far as South Africa were reduced to 26/3 after the end of first powerplay. 

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar struck early, packing Quinton de Kock on 6 after India invited South Africa to bat first.

Janneman Malan, who played a few cracking shots, was then packed by Siraj on 15. A short delivery by Siraj dismissed Reeza Hendricks on 3(21).

India have fielded an unchanged playing XI, while South Africa made three changes. David Miller is leading South Africa in the contest. Meanwhile, the match saw a delay due to wet outfield and it started at 02:00 pm.

The good news is that no overs were reduced. As per the forecast the weather conditions in Delhi are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with occasional showers expected. 

READ| Roger Binny all set to replace Sourav Ganguly as new BCCI President, Arun Dhumal to be new IPL chairman

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Brahmastra star Alia Bhatt’s maternity style is chic yet comfortable
International Dog Day 2022: Here are 5 famous dog breeds and their facts
Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at late actor's photo with Shehnaaz Gill
Waterlogging, flooding: More than 4.67 lakh people affected in Odisha, see pics
Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV, Mahindra XUV 400: See images
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Fake DM order for closing of schools viral in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.