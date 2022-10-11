IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj gets two wickets in quick succession; Proteas in trouble after powerplay

IND vs SA 3rd ODI

Mohammed Siraj is once again proving to be a tough nut to crack for South Africa batters. The pacer has scalped two wickets so far as South Africa were reduced to 26/3 after the end of first powerplay.

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar struck early, packing Quinton de Kock on 6 after India invited South Africa to bat first.

Janneman Malan, who played a few cracking shots, was then packed by Siraj on 15. A short delivery by Siraj dismissed Reeza Hendricks on 3(21).

Turning over to see Mohammed Siraj is having a day #INDvSA — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 9, 2022

Mohammad Siraj what a start

Take a bow to Siraj .

Great to see the Captaincy skill of Shikhar Dhawan in 3rd ODI #ShikharDhawan #INDvsSA #MohammedSiraj #SAvsIND #Siraj pic.twitter.com/fnVnQjtRLc — Ashutosh Srivastava (@imAshutosh08) October 11, 2022

Most Wickets in Powerplay Overs in ODIs, 2022 (Among Top-10 Teams)



1) Mohammed Siraj - 12*

2) Trent Boult - 10

3) Matt Henry - 9



Mohammed Siraj turning out to be sensational for India in Powerplay, An eye for selectors to watch out next 2023 ODIWC in India.#INDvSA October 11, 2022

Mohammed Siraj is making his case stronger every day for T20 World Cup spot. What a brilliant spell of bowling in Delhi. South Africa in trouble in the decider against second string Indian side. #INDvSA #MohammedSiraj — Wasay Habib (@wwasay) October 11, 2022

India have fielded an unchanged playing XI, while South Africa made three changes. David Miller is leading South Africa in the contest. Meanwhile, the match saw a delay due to wet outfield and it started at 02:00 pm.

The good news is that no overs were reduced. As per the forecast the weather conditions in Delhi are expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with occasional showers expected.

READ| Roger Binny all set to replace Sourav Ganguly as new BCCI President, Arun Dhumal to be new IPL chairman