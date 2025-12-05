IND vs SA 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

The excitement builds as India take on South Africa in the final ODI of the series. Fans can catch all the action live with full TV broadcast details and online streaming options available for viewers in India and worldwide. Here’s when and where to watch the IND vs SA match live.

The Indian team finds themselves in a critical situation as the Men in Blue prepare to face South Africa in the third and final ODI on December 6 (Saturday). With the series tied at 1-1, the upcoming match promises to be an exciting contest. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli, following his impressive back-to-back centuries.

In the absence of the injured Shubman Gill, KL Rahul has done a commendable job leading the team to a 17-run victory. However, the Proteas retaliated with a four-wicket win in Raipur, despite stellar performances from Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

While Temba Bavuma is unlikely to make changes to the South African winning XI in Vizag, the Indian team may opt for a few adjustments. Given their struggles with both bat and ball, the Indian management might consider benching Washington Sundar and bringing in Rishabh Pant.

Incorporating Pant would provide India with more experience during the death overs, an area that has drawn attention in the previous two matches of the series. If Pant is not included, the team could also explore the option of Tilak Varma, who has yet to participate in the series.

Conversely, the management might also contemplate replacing the out-of-form Prasidh Krishna with Nitish Kumar Reddy. The Karnataka pacer managed to take only one wicket in the first match and conceded 80 runs in 8.2 overs during the second game, making him the most expensive bowler for India.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: December 6, 1:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Live Streaming Details

The toss for the first ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, with the match commencing at 1:30 PM IST. The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network in India, while live streaming can be accessed via the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C),Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj

