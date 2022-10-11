Search icon
IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj star as India bowl out South Africa for 99

Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 4 for 18 in 4.1 overs as India bundled out South Africa for 99 runs in the third and deciding ODI at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

This is the second time in 2022 that Proteas have been dismissed under 100 runs.

Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj registered two wickets each. Heinrich Klaasen was the top scorer for the guests with a 34-run knock.

It all started with Washington Sundar packing Quinton de Kock early on 6. Soon Mohammed Siraj joined the party and removed Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks in quick intervals.

Aiden Markram then lost his wicket on 9 off Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling. Sundar then cleaned up stand-in captain David Miller on 7. Andile Phehlukwayo was then removed by Kuldeep Yadav in his first over. 

Henrich Klassen, who showed some resistance, was packed on 34 by Ahmed. Kuldeep then went on to pick two wickets in the same over.

Earlier, captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and put South Africa into bat. The hosts remained unchanged while the visitors made 3 with David Miller leading the side.

