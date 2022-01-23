IND vs SA 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Cape Town

Having lost the ODI series 2-0, on the back of the painful Test series loss as well, Team India will be hoping to avoid a whitewash at the hands of South Africa, and look to salvage some pride in the 3rd ODI in Cape Town on Sunday.

The hosts were at their usual best in the series-deciding second ODI in Paarl, they restricted India to a total of 287 runs and achieved the target with 11 balls to spare, thanks to brilliant performances from Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, and Tabraiz Shamsi.

With the slate wiped off clean today, India will have a chance of ending their tour of South Africa on a high, but they will have an uphill task at hand.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs South Africa – 3rd ODI in Cape Town

IND vs SA Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs South Africa

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Janneman Malan, Rassie Van Der-Dussen

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav

India vs South Africa My Dream11 Playing XI

Quinton De Kock, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan (C), Janneman Malan (VC), Rassie Van Der-Dussen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

India vs South Africa Match Details

The match begins at 02:00 PM IST and will take place at Newlands Cricket Ground, in Cape Town on Sunday, January 23. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini