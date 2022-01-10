'3 defeats, 2 draws': Check out Team India's report card in previous matches in Cape Town

India vs South Africa

The Test series between India and South Africa is currently tied at 1-1 with the third Test match in Cape Town proving to be the series decider. Historically, India's record at the Newlands Cricket Ground does not make for good reading, however, in this series of 'many firsts', Team India will hope to win their first Test match in Cape Town.

Yes, you read that right, Team India haven't won a single match at the venue so far. In the previous five matches held at the venue, the Men in Blue have drawn twice and have lost the remaining three games in Newlands.

That being said, India's historic win in Centurion will give them hope of rewriting history when they take on the Proteas in the all-important third Test.

Ahead of the crucial fixture, here is a look at India's previous results at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town:

1) 1993 - Draw

The first-ever encounter between these two nations in this venue took place in January 1993, it was the fourth and final Test of the series. Despite a closely contested game, neither team could come out victorious and the game was eventually drawn.

2) 1997 - South Africa's victory by 282 runs

In 1997, India won the first match of the series and came into Newlands in full confidence for the second game. However, South Africa scored a mammoth 529/9 in their first innings which India failed to conquer. The Men in Blue did, however, had their moments to cherish as Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammed Azharuddin scored a memorable 222-run partnership.

3) 2007 - South Africa's victory by 5 wickets

In 2007, India and South Africa came into the third-Test match in Cape Town with the series level at 1-1, just like it is now. Team India began brilliantly by scoring 414 runs in their first innings powered by Wasim Jaffer's century but could only muster up 169 runs in their second innings, subsequently, the hosts chased down the target of 211 runs pretty easily.

4) 2011 - Draw

Once again in 2011, the two teams were level 1-1 when they contested the series finale in 2011. MS Dhoni led India took a two-run lead after a spectacular century from Sachin Tendulkar, however, Jacques Kallis scored centuries in both innings to deny team India the win, and the contest ended in a tie.

5) 2018 - South Africa victory by 72 runs

The last time India and South Africa played at Cape Town it was a thrilling encounter. The hosts registered a total of 286 runs in their first innings and reduced India to 92/7, however, Hardik Pandya played a scintillating knock of 93 runs in 95 balls to bring India back into the game.

Virat Kohli's men then swept aside the home team for just 130 runs, however, the batsmen failed to live up to the billing and India were bowled out for 135 with South Africa winning courtesy of a 72 run margin.