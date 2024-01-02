IND vs SA, 2nd Test Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport? Weather update from Cape Town

Will rain play a role in IND vs SA 2nd Test at Cape Town, starting on January 3? Check out the weather forecast for first two days of Test.

Following an embarrassing defeat in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, Team India is geared up to level the series in the upcoming IND vs SA 2nd Test, scheduled to commence on January 3 in Cape Town. With aspirations of conquering the final frontier now dimmed, India is determined to wrap up their South Africa tour on a high note with a victory.

Despite gloomy weather predictions for the initial two days in Centurion, rain played a minimal spoilsport, allowing fans to witness a conclusive result. As the cricketing fraternity turns its attention to the IND vs SA 2nd Test, the question arises: Will the weather play a similar role in shaping the outcome?

IND vs SA 2nd Test – Weather Forecast (First two days)

Day 1 – The forecast indicates no likelihood of rain on the opening day of the match. Anticipate winds at a speed of 22 km/hr, with humidity hovering around 71%. The temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Day 2 – The second day of the Test promises mild heat, with temperatures likely to surpass the 30-degree mark during the day. Fortunately, no rain is anticipated, setting the stage for an uninterrupted contest.