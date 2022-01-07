IND vs SA 2nd Test: Rahul Dravid has THIS to say about Rishabh Pant's reckless shot selection

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant came under the scanner recently owing to his reckless shot selection after he got dismissed for a duck in the second inning of India's Test match versus South Africa in Johannesburg. A video of Pant also surfaced on social media, wherein he can be seen sledging Rassie van der Dussen, and immediately after the incident, Pant got dismissed.

Many former cricketers slammed the youngster for his smash and bang style of batting, and recently, head coach Rahul Dravid also revealed his take on Pant's aggressive batting style, while adding that indeed there's a need to have 'conversations' with the 24-year-old regarding his shot selection.

Speaking in the virtual post-match press conference, Rahul Dravid was quizzed about his take on Rishabh Pant's reckless shot selection, after which the former hinted about having a chat with the youngster.

"In the sense that, we know Rishabh is a positive player and he plays in a particular manner which has gotten him success. But yeah, of course, there are times, we will have a level of conversations with him around, it is just about the timing of that shot you know," said Dravid.

He further added, "No one is going to tell Rishabh not to be a positive or aggressive player. Sometimes it is about choosing the timing to do that. When you have just come in, giving yourself some more time would be more advisable."

The former Indian skipper also stated that Pant is still 'learning' and that he won't ask the youngster to change his style of play, he just needs to adjust his timing better.

"We know what we are getting with Rishabh, he is a very positive player, he is someone who can change the course of the game for us, so we won't take that away from him and ask him to become something very different. It is about figuring out when is the right time to attack. He is learning, he plays in a particular way but he will keep learning," Dravid added.

South Africa defeated India by 7 wickets on Thursday to level the three-match series 1-1, with the series decider to be played in Cape Town from January 11-15.