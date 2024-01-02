IND vs SA 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Cape Town

Headlines

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

New Hyundai Creta 2024 bookings open at Rs 25000, to launch in India on…

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

9 nutritious alternatives to rice

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

'Deeply shocked': Jr NTR reacts upon return to India from Japan hours after island nation is hit by earthquakes, tsunami

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Cape Town

Check out all the details related to India vs South Africa 2nd Test match which will be played in Cape Town.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a disheartening defeat in the 1st Test match, where India succumbed to an innings and 32-run loss against a spirited Proteas team, they are eager to salvage something from the two-match series in the upcoming second Test at Cape Town.

All eyes will be on the Indian batsmen who endured a forgettable Test, with only KL Rahul and Virat Kohli providing some resistance. Star batters like captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer struggled to negotiate the formidable South African pace battery, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, and Marco Jansen.

The Indian bowlers also had a challenging Test, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Ravichandran Ashwin finding little success on a surface where the Proteas bowlers dominated. With Avesh Khan now in the squad as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, India is hopeful that the Newlands pitch will provide them with a better opportunity to bounce back in the second test.

Live Streaming Details

Where will the 2nd Test match between India vs South Africa be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa begin?

The 2nd Test match between India and South Africa will begin at 2 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Weather Forecast

As per the weather forecast, there are no chances of rain from January 3 to January 5. However, On January 6, the forecast predicts 40 to 50 per cent chances of rain, and on January 7, the fifth and final day of the Test, the rain prediction is around 5 to 10 per cent.

Pitch Report

Similar to the Centurion pitch, the Cape Town wicket is set to provide more assist to the pacers. The pitch at Newlands Cricket Ground will have grass, providing swing and bounce to fast bowlers. But there is also potential support for spinners in the match on the last two days.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar(C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shubman Gill reflects on handwritten New Year resolution, highlights achievements and lessons of 2023

ISRO heralds 2024 with satellite to study black holes in space, here's everything you need to know

How to recreate Alia Bhatt's strawberry makeup look? Follow these 5 tips

WhatsApp's free storage on Google Drive will end soon, know alternatives and what you can do

Meet IAS officer who once studied under lanterns, went on to crack UPSC exam without coaching; secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE