IND vs SA 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Cape Town

Check out all the details related to India vs South Africa 2nd Test match which will be played in Cape Town.

After a disheartening defeat in the 1st Test match, where India succumbed to an innings and 32-run loss against a spirited Proteas team, they are eager to salvage something from the two-match series in the upcoming second Test at Cape Town.

All eyes will be on the Indian batsmen who endured a forgettable Test, with only KL Rahul and Virat Kohli providing some resistance. Star batters like captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer struggled to negotiate the formidable South African pace battery, spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, and Marco Jansen.

The Indian bowlers also had a challenging Test, with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, and Ravichandran Ashwin finding little success on a surface where the Proteas bowlers dominated. With Avesh Khan now in the squad as a replacement for Mohammed Shami, India is hopeful that the Newlands pitch will provide them with a better opportunity to bounce back in the second test.

Live Streaming Details

Where will the 2nd Test match between India vs South Africa be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa begin?

The 2nd Test match between India and South Africa will begin at 2 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 1.30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Weather Forecast

As per the weather forecast, there are no chances of rain from January 3 to January 5. However, On January 6, the forecast predicts 40 to 50 per cent chances of rain, and on January 7, the fifth and final day of the Test, the rain prediction is around 5 to 10 per cent.

Pitch Report

Similar to the Centurion pitch, the Cape Town wicket is set to provide more assist to the pacers. The pitch at Newlands Cricket Ground will have grass, providing swing and bounce to fast bowlers. But there is also potential support for spinners in the match on the last two days.

IND vs SA Probable Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Playing XI): Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar(C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreyne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger