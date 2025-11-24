IND vs SA 2nd Test: Marco Jansen's 6-fer bundles Team India for 201 on Day 3, Proteas take 314-run lead

After Stumps on Day 3 in the Guwahati Test, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa are way ahead of India and are looking the end the game on the fourth day, as they are currently leading by 314 runs and still have 10 wickets in hand in the second innings.

In the first innings of the Guwahati Test, South Africa bundled Team India for just 201 runs, gaining a massive lead of 288 on Day 3. Marco Jansen, who showcased stellar performance with the bat on Day 2, also picked up a 6-fer, triggering a batting collapse of the Indian batting lineup. Despite a 288-run lead in the first innings, Temba Bavuma-led Proteas decided not to enforce follow-on on India, and South Africa came out to bat again in the third Session of Day 3.

At Day 3 Stumps, South Africa's score read 26/0 with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton at the crease, with the Proteas leading by 314 runs.

Earlier on Day 3, India were 102/4 at the end of the first Session with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Despite a 65-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, India lost their way just minutes before Tea as Jaiswal, Sudharsan, and Dhruv Jurel lost their wickets in a span of just 20 balls.

After the start of the second Session, Pant departed, and India lost half their side at 109 in the 38th over. Jansen continued to trouble India with his height and bounce, which Jadeja fought tough to face as well. Jaiswal scored the highest run in India's first innings, adding 58 to the total. Notably, Kuldeep Yadav also fought well against the Proteas' bowling lineup but could not add much to the scoreboard. He scored 19 runs off 134 balls.