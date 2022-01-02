IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa Live in India

Team India will face off against South Africa in the second game of the three-match Test series on Monday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. After defeating the hosts by 113 runs in Centurion, the Men in Blue now lead the series 1-0, meaning they could wrap up the series by winning the second game.

Virat Kohli's men are on the verge of rewriting history books. India have never won a Test series in South Africa, although they look like the favourites to break their duck and clinch a maiden Test series victory in the rainbow nation.

For the hosts, there's a chance at redemption, and no doubt South Africa will give it their all to stop India from winning the second game, and thereby winning the series as well. Expect a feisty affair between these two sides.

All you need to know about India vs South Africa 2nd Test:

When and what time will the second Test match between India vs South Africa start?

The second Test match between India vs South Africa will be played from January 3-7 at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the second Test match between India vs South Africa take place?

The second Test match between India vs South Africa will be held at the Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg.

Which channel will telecast the second Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The second Test match between India vs South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the live streaming of the second Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The second Test match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Sisanda Magala, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj