IND vs SA 2nd Test: India's Test record in Cape Town - Most runs, wickets and more

India have a pretty dismal record at Cape Town and they would have to play out of their skins to change it in the second Test starting January 3.

Following an embarrassing defeat in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, Team India is geared up to level the series in the upcoming IND vs SA 2nd Test, scheduled to commence on January 3 in Cape Town. With aspirations of conquering the final frontier now dimmed, India is determined to wrap up their South Africa tour on a high note with a victory. Notably, India has never secured a Test series victory in South Africa.

Records from India's Test performances at Newlands, Cape Town, South Africa

Team Records:

Highest total: South Africa bowl out India for 414 in 131.1 overs on January 2, 2007.

Lowest total: South Africa bowl out India for 135 in 42.4 overs on January 8, 2018.

Individual Records:

Most runs: Sachin Tendulkar scored 489 runs in seven innings across four Tests.

Highest individual score: Sachin Tendulkar's 169 runs from 254 balls against South Africa on January 4, 1997.

Most centuries (100s): Sachin Tendulkar recorded 2 centuries in four Tests.

Most half-centuries (50s): Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir both registered 2 half-centuries each.

Most sixes: Rishabh Pant hit 4 sixes.

Bowling Records:

Most wickets: Javagal Srinath took 12 wickets in four innings across two Tests.

Best bowling figures (innings): Harbhajan Singh claimed 7 wickets for 120 runs in 38 overs on January 5, 2011.

Best bowling figures (match): Harbhajan Singh secured 7 wickets for 195 runs in 65 overs in January 2011.

Most five-wicket hauls: Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth, and Jasprit Bumrah each have 1 five-wicket haul.

Wicketkeeping and Fielding Records:

Most dismissals in a Test: Wriddhiman Saha recorded 10 dismissals in one Test.

Most catches in a series: Cheteshwar Pujara made 5 catches in three Tests.

Partnership Records:

Highest partnership: Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin forged a partnership of 222 runs for the sixth wicket on January 4, 1997.

Individual Appearance Records:

Most matches played by an individual: Sachin Tendulkar featured in 4 Tests.

India's Test results at Newlands in Cape Town:

January 1993: Test against South Africa - Result: Draw

January 2–6, 1997: South Africa beat India by 282 runs.

January 2–6, 2007: South Africa won by five wickets.

January 2011: India-South Africa Test - Result: Draw

January 5–8, 2018: South Africa beat India by 72 runs.

January 11–14, 2022: South Africa won by 7 wickets.