IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen power South Africa to dominant 489; India 9/0 at stumps

CRICKET
Day 2 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test saw all-round dominance from South Africa as Senuran Muthusamy and Marco Jansen powered the visitors to a commanding 489. The South Africa national cricket team bowlers kept pressure on India, who reached 9/0 at stumps after a cautious start.
A determined maiden Test century from Senuran Muthusamy, along with a fiery 93 from Marco Jansen, propelled South Africa to a formidable first-innings score of 489 on Day 2 of the second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. In response, India managed to navigate a challenging six-over spell under diminishing light, finishing the day at 9/0, still trailing by 480 runs.
Starting the day at an overnight score of 247/6, the visitors successfully frustrated the Indian bowlers for nearly two full sessions. The day was dominated by the lower order, particularly Muthusamy, who exhibited exceptional composure. The all-rounder anchored the innings with a steady 109, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. He first partnered with Kyle Verreynne (45) to build an 88-run partnership, and later teamed up with Jansen to create a demoralizing 97-run stand for the eighth wicket.
While Muthusamy wore down the bowlers, Jansen brought the excitement. The tall left-hander effectively utilized his long reach, smashing seven sixes in a counter-attacking innings that dampened India's morale. He narrowly missed out on his own maiden century, unfortunately chopping a googly from Kuldeep Yadav onto his stumps for 93.
For India, it was a day filled with hard work. Kuldeep Yadav stood out among the bowlers, ending with figures of 4/115, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja each took two wickets. The hosts struggled to finish off the tail, allowing the Proteas to add a substantial 242 runs to their overnight score.
With bad light leading to an early end to the day's play, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul endured a tense 20-minute spell against the new ball. India now faces a significant challenge on Day 3 to remain competitive in the match.
