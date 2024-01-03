Headlines

Cricket

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: South Africa 62/3, India lead by 36 runs at stumps in Cape Town

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA match from Cape Town.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1:  In the second and final Test between South Africa vs India, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat. Ravindra Jadeja replaces Ravichandran Ashwin, while Mukesh Kumar comes in for Shardul Thakur in India's lineup. Dean Elgar, in his final Test, captains South Africa in place of the injured Temba Bavuma. South Africa introduces Tristan Stubbs for his Test debut as a wicketkeeper-batter, along with Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj in the XI. The Proteas made three changes, omitting Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, and Gerald Coetzee. South Africa currently leads the series 1-0 after the opening victory in Centurion.

Live Updates:

The thrilling second Test match between India and South Africa has wrapped up its Day 1. As many as 23 wickets fell in total. As it stands, India is ahead in the game, enjoying a lead of 36 runs. However, it's not all smooth sailing for South Africa either; they've already lost three wickets. After 17 overs, the Proteas scored 62/3 so far.

IND vs SA Live: Wicket!

Jasprit Bumrah strikes and dismisses Tristan Stubbs for 1 run.

IND vs SA Live: Wicket!

Virat Kohli departs for 46 runs.

IND vs SA Live: Wicket!

Lungi Ngidi strikes as he departs India's star wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul for 8 runs.

IND vs SA Live: Wicket!

South Africa putting pressure on Indian batters as they dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a duck. Nandre Burger does the job of dismissing the fourth Indian batter today. So far, India's score is 111/4(24).

IND vs SA Live: Wicket!

Another big wicket for South Africa as they depart Shubman Gill for 36 runs. Nandre Burger strikes again by bowling a length ball going away from off. The ball sharply takes the outside edge, and Jansen takes a good catch diving to his left at gully. Shreyas Iyer comes to the crease. IND: 105/3

ND vs SA Live: Wicket!

Nandre Burger grabs the big wicket of India captain Rohit Sharma, departing him for 39 runs.

IND vs SA Live: India bundled out South Africa for 55

In the second Test, India bowlers showcased formidable performances against the host as Siraj (6/15), Mukesh (2/0) and Bumrah (2/25) helped Rohit Sharma-led side bundle out South Africa for 55 runs.

IND vs SA Live: Wicket!

Jasprit Bumrah departs Nandre Burger for 4 runs.

IND vs SA Live: SA 45/7 in 18 overs

IND vs SA Live: Wicket!!

Siraj is bowling his ninth over and has six wickets. Fuller delivery, Kyle Verryenne gets an outside edge and is caught by Shubman Gill at second slip. 

IND vs SA Live: 

Siraj gets his well-deserved fifer. Another one moving away and the new batter Marco Jansen can only nick it to the keeper. South Africa has lost its sixth wicket. ( Marco Jansen c Rahul b Siraj 0(3) )

 

 

Playing XIs

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

 

