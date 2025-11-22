IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kuldeep Yadav's triple strike puts India on top; South Africa 247/6 at stumps

India produced a disciplined bowling performance on Day 1 of the second Test, with Kuldeep Yadav leading the charge through a brilliant three-wicket spell. South Africa showed resistance but were restricted to 247/6 at stumps, setting up an intriguing battle for control on Day 2.

A spirited comeback led by the exceptional spin of Kuldeep Yadav allowed India to seize the momentum from South Africa, leaving the tourists at 247 for 6 at the close of play on Day 1 of the second Test in Guwahati. After South Africa won the toss and opted to bat, they seemed to be in control, but Kuldeep delivered three pivotal strikes in the final session, decisively shifting the advantage to the home side.

The day started slowly, with South Africa's opening duo of Aiden Markram (38) and Ryan Rickelton (35) establishing a solid base through an 82-run partnership. It was a fierce yorker from Jasprit Bumrah, just before the first break, that dismissed Markram and provided India with their first breakthrough.

However, the middle session was dominated by South Africa. Captain Temba Bavuma (41) and Tristan Stubbs (49) worked well together, steadily constructing an important 84-run partnership for the third wicket on a pitch that offered less help than expected. At one point, South Africa appeared poised for a substantial total.

The match took a dramatic turn after the tea break. Ravindra Jadeja first disrupted the threatening partnership by having Bavuma caught at mid-off. This opened the door for Kuldeep Yadav, who was unyielding in his precision and flight. He quickly dismissed Rickelton after the break, but his most significant wicket was that of Stubbs, who fell agonizingly short of a well-deserved fifty, clean bowled by a stunning delivery.

Kuldeep (3/48) completed his hat-trick by taking out Wiaan Mulder shortly thereafter, and Mohammed Siraj (1/59) delivered the final blow, bowling Tony de Zorzi (28) just before bad light forced an early conclusion to the day's play. South Africa will look to Senuran Muthusamy (25*) and Kyle Verreynne (1*) to help push their score beyond the 300-mark tomorrow, but India will feel they are in a strong position as they head into Day 2.

