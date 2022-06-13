IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer reveals why Axar Patel came out to bat before Dinesh Karthik

Shreyas Iyer reveals why Axar Patel came to bat before Dinesh Karthik

The Indian team suffered a second consecutive loss to South Africa in the ongoing five-match T20I series on Sunday, with many questioning the intent of skipper Rishabh Pant and Team India management as they sent out Axar Patel to bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik in the second match in Cuttack.

The Men in Blue, trailing the series 0-1 had already lost four wickets in 13 overs against the Proteas at the Barabati Stadium when Patel walked out to bat ahead of the big-hitting Karthik.

Even though Axar Patel did strike a boundary, he departed back to the pavilion having scored just 10 off 11 balls, as Karthik, who joined the action in the middle after Shreyas Iyer's departure took some time but finished with two sixes and two fours to end his inning at a score of 30* in 21 balls.

Many fans and cricket experts have since criticised India's approach as the could only muster up a target of 149 runs, which was chased down easily by South Africa.

Speaking about the decision after the match, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer opened up about the call, revealing that the team needed someone like Patel who could rotate the strike with seven overs remaining. before Karthik came in and did what he does best.

"We had seven overs left and Axar is someone who can take singles and keep rotating the strike. We didn't require someone to come in and start hitting straightaway from ball one at that point in time. DK can also do that, but he has been a really good asset for us after 15 overs, where he can straightaway slog the ball. Even he was finding it a little bit difficult at the start," said Iyer.

The Indian youngster admitted that it was a difficult surface to bat on, in the first innings, and despite having faced 35 balls, Iyer failed to identify how the wicket was going to play.

"It was really tough, to be honest. I played 35 balls and I really wasn’t able to identify how the wicket was going to play. I was trying to time the ball as well, I actually tried everything out there. But still, it was really difficult, especially for the new batsman to come in and get going," he added.

India meanwhile have now gone down 0-2 in the T20I series and will have to win all of their remaining games to have any hopes of winning the series.