IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Quinton de Kock, Ottneil Baartman shine as South Africa beat India by 51 runs to level series 1-1

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: South Africa levelled the series 1-1 with a dominant 51-run win over India, powered by Quinton de Kock’s explosive batting and Ottneil Baartman’s impressive spell. India faltered in the chase as South Africa produced a clinical all-round performance.

Mullanpur (New Chandigarh) witnessed a masterful South African bounce-back as they handed India a comprehensive 51-run defeat in the second T20I, leveling the five-match series at 1-1. The victory was set up by a breathtaking display of hitting from veteran opener Quinton de Kock and sealed by the clinical, pace-off bowling of Ottneil Baartman.

Having been crushed in the first T20I, the Proteas were desperate for a response, and De Kock delivered. After India won the toss and elected to field, the left-hander demolished the Indian attack, racing to a stunning 90 off just 46 balls. His innings featured five boundaries and seven massive sixes, which anchored South Africa’s daunting total of 213 for 4. Despite a valiant effort by the returning mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who claimed 2/29, the rest of the Indian bowlers, particularly Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, endured a difficult night.

Facing a massive target of 214, India’s chase crumbled almost immediately under the pressure of the required rate and some incisive South African fast bowling. The top order collapsed inside the Powerplay, with openers Shubman Gill (for a golden duck) and Abhishek Sharma, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav, all back in the pavilion.

While young Tilak Varma fought a lone, brilliant battle, registering a courageous half-century (62 off 34 balls), the middle order found no rhythm against South Africa’s disciplined attack. The innings was effectively finished by the excellent bowling of Ottneil Baartman. The pacer, utilizing pace variations and accuracy, ran through the lower order, finishing with career-best figures of 4 for 24 from his four overs.

India were eventually bowled out for 162 in 19.1 overs. The heavy loss marks a serious reality check for the hosts, who had won the first match by 101 runs. South Africa’s dominant victory has injected excitement back into the series, setting up a thrilling contest as both teams head to the third T20I.

