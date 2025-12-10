IND vs SA 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

IND vs SA 2nd T20I live streaming guide: Get full details on when and where to watch India vs South Africa’s second T20I live on TV and online. Check match timings, broadcast channels, digital streaming platforms and all viewing options for cricket fans.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Indian squad is set to clash with Aiden Markram’s South African team in the second T20I of their five-match series this Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The Indian side enters the match brimming with confidence following a commanding victory in the first T20I.

In that match, India posted a formidable total on a challenging pitch, thanks to the efforts of multiple batsmen. Their bowlers then dismantled the South African batting order, restricting them to a mere 74 runs. Hardik Pandya delivered some explosive hits towards the end of the innings and played a crucial role with the ball, effectively defending the 176-run target.

South Africa, despite their loss in the series opener, are still a formidable team that should not be underestimated. Their batting lineup is filled with match-winners who can turn the tide in an instant, and they will be eager to rectify their errors from the first game. Securing a victory in Mullanpur is crucial for them to keep their hopes alive in the series, and they are anticipated to adopt a more aggressive strategy, especially with the bat. Their bowlers will also aim to refine their lengths and execution after having difficulty in controlling India’s scoring rate in the previous match.

With the series leaning towards India and South Africa keen to level the playing field, the second T20 is set to deliver intensity, top-notch cricket, and an electrifying atmosphere. As both teams strive to make impactful statements, Mullanpur is poised to host a thrilling contest filled with drama, tactical maneuvers, and momentum shifts—everything fans look forward to in an India vs South Africa showdown under the lights.

Live Streaming Details

Where is the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium.

When is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match taking place?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played on Thursday (December 11).

What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 pm IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to catch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be available on the JioHotstar app.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar.



South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Donovan Ferreira (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ottneil Baartman, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Also read| IPL 2026 auction: Why overseas stars like Cameron Green can't earn more than Rs 18 crore? Maximum-fee rule and BCCI's share explained