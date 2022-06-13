Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic gives fans sneak peek inside their house

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya marked his return to the Indian team after leading Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden IPL title earlier this year. The skipper enjoyed a stellar return to the Indian side as he played a quick 31-run cameo during the first T20I between India and South Africa.

While the Proteas registered a 7-wicket win over the hosts in the first game, ahead of the second match, Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic decided to give her fans a glimpse into their house as she shared a VLOG of her house.

While not many fans might know this, but Pandya's wife Natasa has her own youtube channel and she also has almost 1 lakh subscribers. In the latest video uploaded on Natasa Stankovic's channel, the Bollywood actress/model gave her fans glimpses of her house.

In the video, fans can see Natasa sharing a romantic moment with her hubby Hardik Pandya, as she goes out for shopping, and can also be seen playing games with her family members as well.

Since being uploaded on YouTube, Natasa Stankovic's latest VLOG has amassed nearly 32k likes.

You can check out Natasa Stankovic's latest video here:

While Pandya was busy leading the Gujarat Titans during IPL 2022, Natasa was the one taking care of their family, managing the house, and looking after their son Agastya. She was in fact always spotted in the stands during IPL 2022, as she kept cheering for her husband's side.

After Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash, Natasa's images had gone viral as she got emotional after meeting Hardik Pandya as he led his side to victory in the summit clash.