IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone

IND vs SA 2nd T20I preview: Hardik Pandya stands just one wicket short of a significant bowling milestone as India take on South Africa. With the all-rounder nearing a major career achievement, fans are eager to see if he can reach the mark in the crucial fixture.

Hardik Pandya made his long-awaited return to competitive cricket for India on Tuesday, December 9, in Cuttack against South Africa, marking his first match since September 26, 2025. He dazzled with an unbeaten 59 runs off just 28 balls, showcasing his explosive batting with 6 fours and 4 sixes. Not only did he shine with the bat, but he also contributed with the ball, taking one wicket for 16 runs in two overs, leading India to a commanding 101-run victory. After earning the Player of the Match award for his outstanding all-round performance in the series opener, Pandya is eager to deliver another stellar performance in the historic first-ever T20I at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Scheduled for Thursday, December 11, this match presents Pandya with a golden opportunity to etch his name in the annals of cricket history. The 32-year-old from Baroda, who debuted in T20Is back in January 2016 against Australia, is on the brink of a significant milestone. If he secures at least one wicket in the second T20I, he will reach the remarkable feat of 100 dismissals in T20Is.

Top 5 Indian Bowlers with Most T20I Wickets Rank Player Wickets Matches 1 Arshdeep Singh 107 69 2 Jasprit Bumrah 101 81 3 Hardik Pandya 99 116 4 Yuzvendra Chahal 96 80 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 90 87

Achieving this milestone will place him among an elite group, making him the third Indian cricketer, following Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah, to reach a century of dismissals in T20Is. Furthermore, he will become the first Indian to achieve the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.

Currently, only four players have accomplished the rare feat of scoring 1000 runs and taking 100 wickets in T20Is: Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, and Malaysia’s Virandeep Singh.

Securing just one wicket in the upcoming match will also position Hardik as the first Indian and the fourth cricketer globally to achieve the trifecta of 1000 runs, 100 wickets, and 100 sixes in T20Is.

Shakib concluded his T20I career with 53 sixes across 129 matches, while the likes of Nabi, Raza, and Virandeep have also reached the century mark for sixes in the 20-over format.

Pandya, who ranks as India’s third most capped player in T20Is, achieved his century of sixes for India on Tuesday. He needed four maximums in the first T20I against South Africa to join the exclusive 100-sixes club, and he successfully accomplished this goal.

