IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Gautam Gambhir invites Yuvraj Singh for Team India's pre-match ritual; legendary batter adds special touch

During the IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Gautam Gambhir requested Yuvraj Singh to join Team India’s pre-match ritual, creating a heartwarming moment. The legendary batter lit up the occasion with his presence, adding inspiration and energy to India’s preparations before the crucial match.

On Thursday, during the second T20I clash between India and South Africa, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur proudly unveiled two new stands. These stands are named in honor of cricket legends: the 2011 World Cup champion Yuvraj Singh and the anticipated 2025 Women's World Cup victor, Harmanpreet Kaur.

Harmanpreet, alongside her teammates Harleen Deol and Amanjot Kaur, received a generous cash award of Rs 11 lakh each. During the unveiling ceremony, Gautam Gambhir took a moment to commend Yuvraj Singh for his contributions to the game. He was also spotted rallying the Indian team in their huddle just before the toss. Meanwhile, India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav successfully called the toss and opted to bowl first.





Amarjit Singh Mehta, the president of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), shared his thoughts with IANS, "This is the first-ever men’s international match taking place here at PCA Mullanpur Stadium. It’s a very big match. Several dignitaries from the BCCI will be in attendance, including the President, Mithun Manhas. Many local delegates are also coming. The Governor and the CM will give their confirmation today, as we have made a special request for them to grace the occasion. Hopefully, they will also come tomorrow. 95 per cent of tickets have already been sold at the stadium."

"There are a lot of new things here this time. We will be unveiling a new stand named after Yuvraj Singh, right under the screen. We are also naming a stand after Harmanpreet Kaur, in recognition of her recent success. She has not just made Punjab proud but the country too. If you look at the boxes, you will get a completely different feel this time. We have made many arrangements for that as well. We have made changes. We have added a lot of things. This is how we tried to make this match different," he concluded.

Both Yuvraj and Gambhir were integral members of India's triumphant 2011 World Cup squad. Their camaraderie was evident as they shared a heartfelt embrace. During the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj made history by becoming the first player to achieve both a five-wicket haul and a fifty in the same match. He amassed an impressive 362 runs over eight matches, boasting a remarkable average of 90.50. Additionally, he claimed 15 wickets with an economy rate of 5.02. Hailing from Chandigarh, he has made a significant mark in cricket.

Throughout his domestic career, he represented Punjab. In 139 First Class matches for Punjab, he accumulated 8965 runs at an average of 44.16. While donning the Punjab jersey, he recorded 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries, alongside taking 41 wickets. He also showcased his talent in the IPL, playing for the Punjab Kings.

