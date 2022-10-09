Search icon
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Will David Miller play in Ranchi after sad demise of his 'little rockstar'?

David Miller announced the passing away of his young admirer Ane, a 10-year-old fan who was very close to the Proteas batsman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

David Miller with his fan Ane

Ahead of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, David Miller took to his social media handles to share a tragic piece of news. One of Miller's young fan named Ane, passed away at the tender age of 10, after her long battle with cancer. 

Miller posted a heartfelt message for the adorable 'little rockstar' on Twitter, while he also shared a video of her on Instagram. 

He posted a lengthy note about Ane, going on to add that he will miss her, and provided some details about the young girl. 

READ| Virat Kohli, KL Rahul gear up for T20 World Cup as Team India take part in net session, watch video

"Going to miss you so much my skut! The biggest heart I have ever known. You took fighting to a different level. Always incredibly positive and a smile on your face. A cheeky and mischievious side to you. You embraced every person and every challenge in your journey. You taught me so much about cherishing every single moment in life. I feel humbled to have walked a journey with you. I love you so much. RIP,' wrote Miller on his Instagram story. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dave Miller (@davidmillersa12)

Miller would go on to share a reel as well as he paid his respect to the adorable little girl. 

"RIP you little rockstar. Love you always," read the caption of the post. 

READ| IND vs SA: Rain threat looms large over 2nd ODI, check Ranchi weather and pitch report

While there was a lot of speculation regarding the same, many had confused Ane with Miller's daughter. Hence there was some confusion regarding the Proteas batsman's participation in the second ODI in Ranchi, however, since neither Miller nor Cricket South Africa put out a statement regarding the same, he will most likely be available for the all-important clash. 

Temba Bavuma's side currently holds a 1-0 lead in the series, having defeated the hosts by 9 runs in the first fixture. 

