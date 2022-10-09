Search icon
IND vs SA 2nd ODI toss update: India to bowl first, Shahbaz Ahmed makes debut

IND vs SA 2nd ODI toss update: South African stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and chose to bat first, both sides made two changes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

IND vs SA 2nd ODI toss update: South African stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and chose to bat first in the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi on October 9, Sunday. Both sides made two changes to their respective playing XIs. 

For South Africa, Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin replaced Temba Bavuma and Tabraiz Shamsi, whereas Shahbaz Ahmed made his debut for India in ODI cricket. Washington Sundar also came into the playing XI for India in the place of Ruturaj Gaikwad. 

Maharaj revealed that the pair of Bavuma and Shami didn't well fell in the morning and were thus rested out of precaution, whereas the two changes made by Team India were both tactical ones. 

Teams:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

 

