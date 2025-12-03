FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
IND vs SA 2nd ODI match preview: Pitch report, weather update, live streaming details and predicted XIs

India and South Africa face off in the 2nd ODI in Raipur, where a pace-friendly pitch and clear weather set up a competitive clash. With early movement for bowlers and strong batting depth on both sides, the match promises high-intensity action, live on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

    Energized by the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team finally retaliated against South Africa for the first time in their bilateral series. Competing at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, India's victory was hard-earned. The hosts triumphed over the Proteas in the opening ODI by a margin of 17 runs, in what turned out to be a tense and unpredictable contest. The two seasoned players shone as the match's heroes, delivering outstanding performances that enabled the hosts to establish a formidable target for the South African team.

    Rohit and Virat captured the spotlight in Ranchi last Sunday, and the excitement surrounding them is expected to remain high as the second ODI approaches in Raipur on Wednesday, December 3. Raipur, a city that rarely hosts international matches, has prepared to welcome the duo, knowing that it may be witnessing two legends in the twilight of their careers. There is a palpable sense of significance surrounding their presence, which has been wholeheartedly embraced by both fans and organizers.

    The IND vs SA rivalry has seen 95 ODI matches to date, with the two teams facing off against each other.

    The Proteas currently hold the advantage, having won 51 matches, while the Men in Blue have emerged victorious in 41 encounters.

    Match Details

    India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

    Date & Time: December 3, 1:30 PM LOCAL

    Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

    Pitch report

    The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is set to provide a competitive wicket for the second of three ODI matches between India and South Africa, catering to both batters and bowlers alike.

    The pitch is anticipated to deliver good bounce, allowing batters and fast bowlers to capitalize on it, while spinners may also find some assistance during the middle overs of the innings.

    Weather report

    There is no forecast for rain during the match. The temperature is predicted to reach a high of 29 degrees and a low of 12 degrees.

    Live Streaming Details

    The toss for the second ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, with the match commencing at 1:30 PM IST. The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network in India, while live streaming can be accessed via the JioHotstar app and website.

    Probable XIs

    India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

    South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

    Also read| IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma scripts history, goes past Shahid Afridi to claim major all-time ODI record

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
