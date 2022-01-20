IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa live in India

After losing the first One Day International (ODI) match at the Boland Park in Paarl, India and South Africa will face yet again for the 2nd clash at the same venue on Friday. The two teams will come into the high-octane match with different moods as the Proteas have an edge leading the three-match series by 1-0.

The host nation had dominated the first game with a superlative batting and bowling performance. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen were the highlights of the game as they hammered a century each.

While talking about the visitors, the Men in Blue looked off-colour with a number of misfielding as well. They will need to forget the 31-run loss and make a solid comeback in the second game to save the series. Here is all you need to know about India vs South Africa 1st ODI:

When and what time will the second ODI match between India vs South Africa start?

The second ODI match between India vs South Africa will be played on January 21 at 02:00 PM IST.

Where will the second ODI match between India vs South Africa take place?

The second ODI match between India vs South Africa will be held at Boland Park in Paarl.

Which channel will telecast the second ODI match between India vs South Africa in India?

The first ODI match India vs South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the live streaming of the second ODI match between India vs South Africa in India?

The second ODI match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini