IND vs SA 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI live in India

India vs South Africa

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India would be aiming for a comeback in the ongoing three-match series vs South Africa. Proteas men defeated India by 9 runs at Lucknow and the action now moves to MS Dhoni's hometown Ranchi, where the second ODI will be played.

READ: Missing out on T20 berth was a huge setback but will focus on upcoming 50 over WC: Shardul Thakur

Though India did not have much at stake, the South Africans had to accumulate points for the World Cup Super League. The visitors bagged 10 crucial points after thumping India by 9 runs.

An unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 139 off 106 balls between the in-form Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller led the Proteas to a total of 249. Another brilliant bowling performance from South Africa’s pace attack in the initial overs reduced India to 51 for 4 in 18 overs, which proved vital for their victory.

When will the second ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the second ODI match between India and South Africa be played?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

What time will the second ODI match between India and South Africa begin?

READ: IND vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI in Ranchi

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa second ODI match?

India vs South Africa second ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa second ODI match?

India vs South Africa second ODI match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

India vs South Africa Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), David Miller, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi