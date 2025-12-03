IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Internet erupts with hilarious memes after Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI ton in Raipur

In the second ODI match in Raipur, Virat Kohli smashed his 53rd ODI century and brought Team India back in a dominant position against South Africa. With this ton, a sea of hilarious memes erupted on social media, specifically involving Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

After Ranchi, Virat Kohli remained unstoppable in Raipur as well, and he slammed back-to-back centuries in two games against South Africa. This is Kohli's 84th international and 53rd ton in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Not only Kohli, but also Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his maiden ODI hundred in the game, and their centuries helped India recover in the match after losing both openers early. Following Virat Kohli's century in Raipur, his fans and social media users went berserk and shared a ton of hilarious memes on social media.

Check them out

Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/X0USGSbj9n — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 3, 2025

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli in Raipur pic.twitter.com/KMYOFBo59p — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 3, 2025

Kohli ki century aa gayi ab mera feed officially barbaad hone wala hai.... pic.twitter.com/D4ySfI3KxI — maha(@mahabilal297758) December 3, 2025

Virat Kohli after this tweet :

2 Ducks

2Hundreds

1fifty pic.twitter.com/aGeGGycKmc https://t.co/xcxnrfZ6JF December 3, 2025

Virat Kohli is in some real mood to break 100 Centuries record. Now we need just 17 Centuries more pic.twitter.com/IWJOzb0Zhr — sakura (@sakura_____18) December 3, 2025

Sachin Tendulkar after seeing Kohli hitting centuries: pic.twitter.com/92hmSzFKl7 — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) December 3, 2025

Meanwhile, head coach Gautam Gambhir must be the happiest man in the Indian dressing room as two top-order batters slammed centuries in the Raipur ODI along witha half-century from skipper KL Rahul.

After batting for 50 overs, Team India posted 358 runs with five wickets still in hand.