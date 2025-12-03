IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Internet erupts with hilarious memes after Virat Kohli's 53rd ODI ton in Raipur

What is IIT Kanpur's Bright Minds Scholarship? Check eligibility, steps to apply and more
CRICKET
In the second ODI match in Raipur, Virat Kohli smashed his 53rd ODI century and brought Team India back in a dominant position against South Africa. With this ton, a sea of hilarious memes erupted on social media, specifically involving Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.
After Ranchi, Virat Kohli remained unstoppable in Raipur as well, and he slammed back-to-back centuries in two games against South Africa. This is Kohli's 84th international and 53rd ton in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Not only Kohli, but also Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his maiden ODI hundred in the game, and their centuries helped India recover in the match after losing both openers early. Following Virat Kohli's century in Raipur, his fans and social media users went berserk and shared a ton of hilarious memes on social media.
Virat Kohli to Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/X0USGSbj9n— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 3, 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli in Raipur pic.twitter.com/KMYOFBo59p— Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 3, 2025
Kohli ki century aa gayi ab mera feed officially barbaad hone wala hai.... pic.twitter.com/D4ySfI3KxI— maha(@mahabilal297758) December 3, 2025
Virat Kohli after this tweet :
2 Ducks
2Hundreds
1fifty pic.twitter.com/aGeGGycKmc https://t.co/xcxnrfZ6JF— Nick (@Genius_kohli) December 3, 2025
Virat Kohli is in some real mood to break 100 Centuries record. Now we need just 17 Centuries more pic.twitter.com/IWJOzb0Zhr— sakura (@sakura_____18) December 3, 2025
ROHIT SHARMA— Himanshu Agarwal (@Himansh81488905) December 3, 2025
VIRAT KOHLI
SHREYAS IYER
RUTURAJ GAIKWAD
GAUTAM GAMBHIR#INDvRSA #INDVSSA @YaariSports @SushantNMehta pic.twitter.com/KsuhnYEFAB
Gautam Gambhir watching match but Virat Kohli scored 100 .#INDvSA #ViratKohli #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/MgPIHsVCHw— Chiku (@mrsnowwhite1000) December 3, 2025
Gautam Gambhir after Virat Kohli's Back to Back centuries against South Africa.#INDvSA #ViratKohli #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Ndj0MX8WbO— kafi_political (@kafi_political) December 3, 2025
Sachin Tendulkar after seeing Kohli hitting centuries: pic.twitter.com/92hmSzFKl7— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) December 3, 2025
Meanwhile, head coach Gautam Gambhir must be the happiest man in the Indian dressing room as two top-order batters slammed centuries in the Raipur ODI along witha half-century from skipper KL Rahul.
After batting for 50 overs, Team India posted 358 runs with five wickets still in hand.