IND vs SA 1st Test: Team India spotted practicing at Eden Gardens under high security after Delhi car blast

Security has been beefed up in Kolkata ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa, which is scheduled to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The 1st Test between India and South Africa will be played on November 14

The Indian men's cricket team is all set to lock horns with South Africa on November 14 with 1st Test at iconic Eden Gardens. Ahead of the first game in the 2-match series, Team India began their training session in Kolkata on Tuesday. Players like Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, and Nitish Kumar Reddy were spotted during the practice session.

During the practice session, Test skipper Shubman Gill was also seen discussing the game plan with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Jaiswal and Gill were seen sweating it out in the nets, while Jaiswal, Jadeja, Sudharsan, and Bumrah were spotted in a catch practice session.

The security is also beefed up in Kolkata, sepcifically at the game venue and the hotel where the players of both sides are staying. The Kolkata Police have also drawn up a security plan, which includes the travel routes of both teams.

A video was also shared by news agency IANS wherein the Kolkata Police is seen inspecting vehicles ahead of the big game on Friday.

See the video:

Kolkata, West Bengal: Following the car blast near Delhi’s Lal Qila, security has been heightened around Eden Gardens Stadium. Naka checks and vehicle inspections are being conducted ahead of the India vs South Africa match to ensure public safety. pic.twitter.com/IG757CHiAa November 10, 2025

Not only this, the police commissioner Manoj Verma is also expected to visit the iconic venue where the first Test will be played to review the security arrangements. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is also working hand-in-hand with the police officials to provide the best security to players, their support staff, and the spectators.

Security concerns became a major concern ahead of the series after a massive car blast took place in Delhi's Chandni Chowk near Red Fort, which took nearly a dozen lives.