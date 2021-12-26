IND vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa Live in India

India is all set to create history as they take on South Africa in the first Test of their three-match series. There's a lot riding on this Test series as India will look to break their no-win cruse and win their maiden series on South African soil.

The Boxing Day Test, however, will have some clouds hovering around with showers predicted for the afternoon.

Virat Kohli's men are currently the world's number one ranked side in Test cricket, but the South African tracks will prove to be a real challenge. Both India and South Africa have plenty of attacking threats in their pace bowling departments and it should be an evenly contested affair between the two sides.

All you need to know about India vs South Africa 1st Test:

When and what time will the first Test match between India vs South Africa start?

The first Test match between India vs South Africa will be played from December 26-31 at 1:30 PM IST.

Where will the first Test match between India vs South Africa take place?

The first Test match between India vs South Africa will be held at the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Which channel will telecast the first Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The third T20I match between India vs South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the live streaming of the first Test match between India vs South Africa in India?

The first Test match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Glenton Stuurman, Sisanda Magala, Duanne Olivier.

India: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Priyank Panchal, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj