IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: South Africa 49/1 at lunch, trail by 196 runs in Centurion

Headlines

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

Chennai: One dead, several injured after Indian Oil plant boiler burst in Tondiarpet

India's Covid JN.1 variant tally crosses 100 after 40 more infections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

10 highest-rated films of Salman Khan

Side effects of consuming too much salt 

Most ODI wins as captain in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Why 27 Indians stayed back in France when grounded plane with over 300 passengers returned?

Israel Hamas war: Shocking! more than 100 Palestinians killed overnight during Israeli air strikes

Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, Police find letter addressed to envoy | DNA India News

Watch: Jackie Shroff feeds Never Have I Ever's Devi his iconic anda kadi patta, hilarious crossover has fans in splits

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities begins with traditional ceremony; Kiran Rao, Mithila Palkar attend

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: South Africa 49/1 at lunch, trail by 196 runs in Centurion

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA match from Centurion.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2:   South Africa eventually claimed the final two wickets after 8.4 overs, conceding 37 runs in the process. Kagiso Rabada stood out for the Proteas, taking a well-deserved five-wicket haul by dismantling the Indian top and middle order. Meanwhile, KL Rahul shone for India, becoming the first overseas batter to secure two Test centuries at Centurion. His partnership with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 boosted India's score to a level they'll likely be content with. Additionally, Nandre Burger impressed on his Test debut, grabbing three crucial wickets.

With overcast conditions prevailing and India riding on the momentum built by KL Rahul and the lower order, the pressure now shifts to the Proteas' openers. They face the challenge of showcasing resilience against the new ball and an energized Indian pace attack. Stay tuned as we await the South African first innings, anticipating a test of their determination in these challenging conditions

LIVE Updates:

2:39 pm: IND 245 all out in 67.4 overs

3:07 pm: Wicket!! Siraj gets one to shape away and finds Markram’s edge. (Markram c Rahul b Siraj 5(17)

3:08 pm: SA 11/1 in 4 overs

4:00 pm: SA 49/1 in 16 overs

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Police receives call of 'blast' near Israel Embassy, nothing suspicious found

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

World's oldest company from 578 AD shares secret of survival

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE