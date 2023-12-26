IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Elgar's ton guide South Africa to 194/3 at Tea in Centurion

Headlines

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli signs RCB jersey for young fan during IND vs SA 1st Test, video goes viral

Meet man who worked as civil servant for 38 years, now set to lead Rs 3790000 crore company as...

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs hits out at Temba Bavuma following his injury, calls him 'unfit and....'

IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended WFI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Watch: Virat Kohli signs RCB jersey for young fan during IND vs SA 1st Test, video goes viral

SA vs IND, 1st Test: Herschelle Gibbs hits out at Temba Bavuma following his injury, calls him 'unfit and....'

Hair Health: 8 natural juices that promote faster hair growth

Bowlers to dismiss Rohit Sharma most times in international cricket

Foods that can reduce migraine pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Salaar Hindi box office collection: Prabhas-starrer gives tough fight to Dunki, within touching distance of Rs 100 crore

Sharmila Tagore recalls how Saif Ali Khan accidentally broke glass door in his childhood, says 'he wasn't a brat but...'

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share first photo of their twin daughters on one-month birthday, reveal their names

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Elgar's ton guide South Africa to 194/3 at Tea in Centurion

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA match from Centurion.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 07:23 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2:   South Africa eventually claimed the final two wickets after 8.4 overs, conceding 37 runs in the process. Kagiso Rabada stood out for the Proteas, taking a well-deserved five-wicket haul by dismantling the Indian top and middle order. Meanwhile, KL Rahul shone for India, becoming the first overseas batter to secure two Test centuries at Centurion. His partnership with Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 boosted India's score to a level they'll likely be content with. Additionally, Nandre Burger impressed on his Test debut, grabbing three crucial wickets.

With overcast conditions prevailing and India riding on the momentum built by KL Rahul and the lower order, the pressure now shifts to the Proteas' openers. They face the challenge of showcasing resilience against the new ball and an energized Indian pace attack. Stay tuned as we await the South African first innings, anticipating a test of their determination in these challenging conditions

LIVE Updates:

IND vs SA LIVE: Dean Elgar's scintillating ton has put pressure back on India. His fifty-plus runs partnership with David Bedingham has guided South Africa to 194/3 at Tea on the Day 2 of the opening Test in Centurion.

IND vs SA LIVE: After the crucial wicket of Tony de Zorzi, Bumrah strikes again and departs Keegan Petersen for two runs.

IND vs SA LIVE: After runs flowing in for South Africa with Elgar-de Zorzi's strong partnership, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah rips apart the partnership and strikes de Zorzi for 28 runs. 

IND vs SA LIVE: The match resumes after the lunch break and Elgar and de Zorzi brings up the fifty partnership for the second wicket.

2:39 pm: IND 245 all out in 67.4 overs

3:07 pm: Wicket!! Siraj gets one to shape away and finds Markram’s edge. (Markram c Rahul b Siraj 5(17)

3:08 pm: SA 11/1 in 4 overs

4:00 pm: SA 49/1 in 16 overs

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

‘Wear anything in black, so that…’: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's message to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

Patent dispute: Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 unavailable at its retail stores

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Worst Indian film of 2023 earned Rs 1 lakh, actors didn't promote it; not Adipurush, Ganapath, Selfiee, Kisi Ka Bhai...

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE