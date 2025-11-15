FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja unleashes mayhem as South Africa collapse to 93/7, lead India by 63 at stumps

Ravindra Jadeja produced a sensational spell on Day 2 of the IND vs SA 1st Test, triggering a dramatic South African collapse to 93/7. Despite the meltdown, the hosts managed to take a 63-run lead at stumps, setting up a tense and unpredictable contest heading into Day 3.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 04:54 PM IST

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Ravindra Jadeja unleashes mayhem as South Africa collapse to 93/7, lead India by 63 at stumps
India took complete and dramatic control of the first Test against South Africa on Day 2 in Kolkata, thanks to an impressive spell of spin bowling from all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja at Eden Gardens. The Indian team first built a significant first-innings lead and then left the Proteas in a precarious position at 93/7 by the end of the day, with the visitors clinging to a fragile 63-run advantage.

The day commenced with India trailing South Africa's modest first-innings score of 159. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant ignited the innings, making history by surpassing Virender Sehwag to become India’s all-time leading six-hitter in Test cricket. His typically aggressive knock of 27 runs off 24 balls helped India surpass the Proteas' total, eventually finishing at 198 and securing a crucial 39-run lead.

South Africa’s response in their second innings was nothing short of catastrophic. While the pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took care of the openers, it was the introduction of the spin bowlers that triggered a complete collapse after tea. Ravindra Jadeja, in particular, was unplayable, demonstrating impeccable control and extracting sharp turn and bounce from the drying pitch.

Jadeja swiftly dismantled the middle and lower order, taking out four key batsmen who had no answer to the precision and skill of the left-arm spinner. The sight of wickets falling rapidly under the floodlights sent the South African dressing room into despair.

Jadeja concluded the day with remarkable figures of 4 for 28, thoroughly dismantling the Proteas' top order and dramatically shifting the match in India's favor. With only three wickets left and the pitch providing ample assistance for spinners, South Africa’s slender 63-run lead appears exceedingly fragile. The responsibility now rests entirely on the remaining batsmen to find a way to elevate the target into three figures if they hope to give their bowlers any chance on Day 3.

Also read| IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant creates history, surpasses Virender Sehwag in major Test milestone

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
