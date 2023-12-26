IND vs SA, 1st Test Day 1 Weather Forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in Centurion Boxing Day Test?

The much-anticipated start to the Freedom Trophy between India and South Africa is likely to be delayed with Day 1 expected to be interrupted by rain.

As the South Africa vs. India Test series commences at Super Sport Park in Centurion, the anticipation is marred by concerns of a potential washout on Day 1 due to imminent rain interruptions. Termed the "final frontier" for India, this series holds significant historical weight, with the visiting team seeking to break a longstanding streak without a Test series win in South Africa.

Since 1992, India has made eight trips to South Africa for Test series, yet victory has eluded them on each occasion, explaining the symbolic importance of this series as 'the final frontier.' The two-game series structure, a rarity in the Test format, adds further intrigue, with the Centurion Test potentially offering one side an unassailable lead before heading to Newlands.

Rohit Sharma and his team are described as "desperate" to seize this opportunity, aiming to make history for the nation and move past the recent heartbreak of the World Cup final loss. However, the commencement of the much-anticipated Freedom Trophy series faces an imminent delay, as Day 1 is expected to be washed out due to rain in Centurion, Gauteng.

Super Sport Park, which was under covers after India's practice session, witnessed further disruptions as outdoor sessions for both teams were canceled on Monday due to persistent rain in Centurion. The Centurion weather report for Tuesday reveals a grim outlook, with a 96 per cent chance of rain and a 38 per cent chance of thunderstorms. The forecast predicts mainly cloudy conditions with occasional rain and thunderstorms, highlighting a challenging start to the Test series. Thunderstorms are expected between 7 and 9 am local time, followed by a spell of heavy afternoon showers. The weather conditions are likely to impact the scheduled play, raising questions about the potential impact on the series opener.