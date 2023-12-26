IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Rabada gets early breakthrough

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA match from Centurion.

South Africa won the toss, and their captain, Temba Bavuma, chose to bowl first. India introduced fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, marking his Test debut. For a clear outcome in this Test match, both South Africa and India hope to play out the full five days with 450 overs. However, rain forecasts threaten to disrupt or even cancel multiple sessions during the 'Friendship Series' opener at SuperSport Park in Centurion starting Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada had dismissed Rohit Sharma five times in nine innings before today, and he gets the India captain for the sixth time, caught at deep fine-leg. Rohit out for 5. So the SA pacer once again gets Rohit's number. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal is looking confident, having hit two fours for his 8* off 16 balls. Shubman Gill walks in. India vs South Africa Live Score: India 13/1 in five overs.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger