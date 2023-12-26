IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Rabada gets early breakthrough

Headlines

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

Meet man who quit school due to poverty, started business from chawl, now runs Rs 79000 crore company, his business is..

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Meet fruit seller who got Rs 3.8 crore flat from a customer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of 1st Test, BCCI provides injury update

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Health benefits of climbing stairs  

9 best fermented foods for improving gut health

6 upcoming space missions of ISRO in 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Viral Video: Mahindra Thar Owner Drives SUV Through River In Manali; Challan Issued

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant Updates: India on alert, Noida, Ghaziabad record two new cases each

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

This debutant director refused to direct Amitabh Bachchan's hit film, threatened to leave midway until actor...

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan review: Netflix film beautifully shines lens at Gen Z's social media obsession, digital loneliness

Rajinikanth copied his cigarette-flick style from this Bollywood star, Chiranjeevi became actor after watching him

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SA 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma departs for 5, Rabada gets early breakthrough

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test: Follow live score and latest updates of IND vs SA match from Centurion.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 02:39 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

South Africa won the toss, and their captain, Temba Bavuma, chose to bowl first. India introduced fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, marking his Test debut. For a clear outcome in this Test match, both South Africa and India hope to play out the full five days with 450 overs. However, rain forecasts threaten to disrupt or even cancel multiple sessions during the 'Friendship Series' opener at SuperSport Park in Centurion starting Tuesday.

Kagiso Rabada had dismissed Rohit Sharma five times in nine innings before today, and he gets the India captain for the sixth time, caught at deep fine-leg. Rohit out for 5. So the SA pacer once again gets Rohit's number. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal is looking confident, having hit two fours for his 8* off 16 balls. Shubman Gill walks in. India vs South Africa Live Score: India 13/1 in five overs.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Heavy traffic chokes Manali as tourists arrive to celebrate Christmas and New Year

100 aircraft, 18 tonnes food, 25000 wine bottles: World's most expensive party ever, it destroyed...

'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean...': DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran triggers row, BJP reacts

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE