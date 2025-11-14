FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

IND vs SA, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's fiery five-wicket haul bundles out South Africa for 159; India 37/1 at stumps

Jasprit Bumrah produced a sensational five-wicket haul to dismantle South Africa for just 159 in their first innings. The Indian pacer dominated with precision and pace, putting India firmly in control. In reply, India reached 37/1 at stumps, setting up a strong platform for Day 2.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

IND vs SA, 1st Test Day 1 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah's fiery five-wicket haul bundles out South Africa for 159; India 37/1 at stumps
Jasprit Bumrah's great bowling put India in charge on day one of the first Test versus South Africa, the current World Test Champions. Bumrah took five wickets for 27 runs, wrecking South Africa's batting, as they were all out for just 159 at Eden Gardens. India finished the day at 37 for one, 122 runs behind.

After South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, won the toss and chose to bat, their openers, Aiden Markram (31) and Ryan Rickelton (23), started strongly, putting on 57 runs quickly. But, when Jasprit Bumrah started bowling after the first hour, things changed fast.

Bumrah got rid of both openers with great length and just enough movement. Later, he came back to finish off the tail, taking the wickets of Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj for his 16th Test five-wicket haul. His figures of 5 for 27 in 14 overs showed amazing pace and accuracy on a pitch with inconsistent bounce.

While Bumrah starred, the other Indian bowlers gave good support. Mohammed Siraj took two wickets for 47 runs, and the spinners, Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 36) and Axar Patel (1 for 21), kept the pressure on the middle and lower order. Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi, each scoring 24, were the next best scorers after the openers, showing how quickly South Africa lost their last ten wickets for only 102 runs.

India's batting start was shaky. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was out for 12, edging a ball from Marco Jansen onto his stumps.

But, KL Rahul (13 not out) and Washington Sundar (6 not out) played carefully, seeing out the remaining overs against Jansen and Corbin Bosch (who replaced the injured Kagiso Rabada). They made sure no more wickets fell, so India goes into Day 2 with nine wickets left and a clear edge, hoping to build a big first-innings lead.

Also read| Jasprit Bumrah in trouble? Controversial stump-mic comment on Temba Bavuma triggers backlash in IND vs SA Test

