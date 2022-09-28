IND vs SA 1st T20I toss update: India to bowl first, Rohit Sharma makes 4 changes to playing XI.

IND vs SA 1st T20I toss update

IND vs SA 1st T20I toss update: Team India won the toss and Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. There have been four changes in India's playing XI from the previous match with Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested, Jasprit Bumrah suffering a niggle, while Yuzi Chahal misses out. Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant all come in.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh