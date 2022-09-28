Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IND vs SA 1st T20I toss update: India to bowl first, Rohit Sharma makes 4 changes to playing XI

IND vs SA 1st T20I toss update: India to bowl first, Rohit Sharma makes 4 changes to playing XI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 07:07 PM IST

IND vs SA 1st T20I toss update: India to bowl first, Rohit Sharma makes 4 changes to playing XI
IND vs SA 1st T20I toss update

IND vs SA 1st T20I toss update: Team India won the toss and Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. There have been four changes in India's playing XI from the previous match with Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested, Jasprit Bumrah suffering a niggle, while Yuzi Chahal misses out. Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant all come in. 

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Happy Birthday Sonu Sood: Lesser known facts about the Samrat Prithviraj actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Monkeypox outbreak: Know what WHO meant by ‘sexual partners’ comment, 5 important points
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.