IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000

Ahead of the T20I series with South Africa, the offline tickets for the first game in Cuttack are reportedly being sold in black market. Know the whole story here.

After the conclusion of the ODI series against South Africa, Team India will lock horns with the Proteas in a 5-match T20I series, starting December 9. The first match is scheduled to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the tickets for which went online earlier this week but are now closed. The offline ticket sales began on Friday, December 5, and several reports of scalpers are already surfacing.

As per a report by OdishaTV, several scalpers have become active and are taking advantage of the high demand for the India vs South Africa match on December 9. The report also claims that tickets, which were originally priced at Rs 1,100, are being sold for Rs 6,000, and tickets of OG price of Rs 6,000 are being sold for Rs 11,000.

Not only this, but these brokers are also offering cash discounts on bulk purchases. It means if anyone buys five tickets at once, he or she will get better deals on the total price.

The report further revealed that brokers are earning around Rs 500 in commission per ticket. Seat allocations are also reportedly being decided in advance for buyers in some cases. Meanwhile, the ticket counter opened on Friday, offering 10,000 tickets.

IND vs SA, T20I series: Fixtures

December 9 - IND vs SA (Barabati Stadium, Cuttack)

December 11 - IND vs SA (Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh)

December 14 - IND vs SA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala)

December 17 - IND vs SA (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

December 19 - IND vs SA (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)