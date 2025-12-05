Dhurandhar movie review: Despite long runtime, Ghayal Ranveer Singh makes Ghatak comeback, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal are scene-stealers, NOT FOR WEAK HEARTS
SHOCKING! Thief swallows special-edition diamond-encrusted Fabergé egg worth Rs…, designed by…, cops say...
Government's BIG MOVE amid Indigo flight cancellations: DGCA gives relaxation in new flying rules after thousand passengers stranded, withdraws...
BIG SHOCK to passengers: Delhi-Mumbai return ticket now cost Rs 60000 amid Indigo flight cancellations
Indigo cancels over 500 flights, couple attends own reception virtually; travel agent ‘thanks’ airlines for...
Tamannaah Bhatia's trainer shares simple healthy eating tips to reduce carbs, boost nutrition
Russian President’s 'Flying Kremlin' vs US President’s Air Force One: Here's a look at world’s most powerful leaders Putin and Trump's aircraft
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Black marketing soars ahead of Cuttack match, brokers sell Rs 1,100 tickets for Rs 6,000
PM Modi gives 'PEACE' message to Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'India is not neutral...'
Who is Avadhut Sathe? finfluencer banned by Sebi due to..., seizes Rs 546 crore in crackdown
CRICKET
Ahead of the T20I series with South Africa, the offline tickets for the first game in Cuttack are reportedly being sold in black market. Know the whole story here.
After the conclusion of the ODI series against South Africa, Team India will lock horns with the Proteas in a 5-match T20I series, starting December 9. The first match is scheduled to be played at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, the tickets for which went online earlier this week but are now closed. The offline ticket sales began on Friday, December 5, and several reports of scalpers are already surfacing.
As per a report by OdishaTV, several scalpers have become active and are taking advantage of the high demand for the India vs South Africa match on December 9. The report also claims that tickets, which were originally priced at Rs 1,100, are being sold for Rs 6,000, and tickets of OG price of Rs 6,000 are being sold for Rs 11,000.
Not only this, but these brokers are also offering cash discounts on bulk purchases. It means if anyone buys five tickets at once, he or she will get better deals on the total price.
The report further revealed that brokers are earning around Rs 500 in commission per ticket. Seat allocations are also reportedly being decided in advance for buyers in some cases. Meanwhile, the ticket counter opened on Friday, offering 10,000 tickets.
December 9 - IND vs SA (Barabati Stadium, Cuttack)
December 11 - IND vs SA (Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh)
December 14 - IND vs SA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala)
December 17 - IND vs SA (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)
December 19 - IND vs SA (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)