IND vs SA 1st ODI: Why is Temba Bavuma not playing today’s match against India in Ranchi?

Temba Bavuma is not playing the IND vs SA 1st ODI in Ranchi, with South Africa handing the captaincy to Aiden Markram for the series opener. Bavuma guided the Proteas to a 2-0 victory in the Test series last week, marking the country's first triumph in India since 2000.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Why is Temba Bavuma not playing today’s match against India in Ranchi?
Temba Bavuma serves as the captain of South Africa’s ODI team; however, he is not participating in the first ODI against India currently taking place in Ranchi. In his stead, Aiden Markram is at the helm for the Proteas this Sunday (November 30). During the toss, Markram informed Ravi Shastri that Bavuma is taking a break for the series opener.

“Just one spinner in Subrayen, I will bowl a bit – Temba (Bavuma) and (Keshav) Maharaj have been rested. Four seamers for us today," Markram said at the time of the toss.

With Bavuma sidelined, Markram is set to bat at No. 3 for South Africa in the latter part of the match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex. The innings will be opened by two left-handed wicketkeeper-batters, Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock.

After winning the toss, Markram chose to field first in this series opener. The Proteas have opted for four fast bowlers: Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Nandre Burger, and Ottneil Baartman, while Prenelan Subrayen is the only spinner included in the playing XI.

Conversely, India has fielded three seamers, two spin-bowling all-rounders, and one specialist spinner in their lineup.

With Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer unavailable, KL Rahul is captaining the Indian side. Yashasvi Jaiswal will take the opening spot for the hosts in Gill's absence, while Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to bat at No. 4.

Gaikwad, who last represented India in an ODI on December 19, 2023, has been chosen over Tilak Varma and Rishabh Pant for the No. 4 position. Although Gaikwad has never batted at No. 4 for India before, he has experience in that role for his domestic team, Maharashtra, making it intriguing to see how he adapts to this new position for the Men in Blue.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock (WK), Aiden Markram (C), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman.

Also read| IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli create history in Ranchi, go past Sachin Tendulkar–Rahul Dravid's long-standing appearance record

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
