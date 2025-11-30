FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win over South Africa; lead series 1-0

Who was Rohit Dhankar? National-level athlete beaten to death at Rohtak wedding, here's what happened

Kamal Haasan says Vijay is not his biggest political rival, calls casteism his ‘real enemy’

Who is Maulana Mahmood Madani? Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief slammed for controversial remarks

Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj reunites with Ashnoor Kaur after her eviction, calls her exit ‘personal’

Not Diljit, Arijit, Shreya, Sonu; this singer has become first Indian artist to co-design Maybach eyewear collection prized at whopping Rs 5000000

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

From satellites to algorithms: Reimagining Dr. Subhash Chandra's vision in the age of AI

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win over South Africa; lead series 1-0

Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the story of Dr Subhash Chandra

From trader to building one of India’s most influential media empires: Know the

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday: 'You're one of the finest human beings'

Sonu Sood extends heartfelt wishes to Dr Subhash Chandra on his 75th birthday

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...

Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more

Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film

Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary

HomeCricket

CRICKET

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win over South Africa; lead series 1-0

Virat Kohli’s brilliant century and Kuldeep Yadav’s decisive four-wicket haul powered India to a thrilling 17-run victory over South Africa in the 1st ODI. The hard-fought win gave India a 1–0 lead in the series after a strong all-round performance.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 10:01 PM IST

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win over South Africa; lead series 1-0
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli's brilliant 135 runs and Kuldeep Yadav's impressive 4-wicket haul propelled India to a narrow 17-run win against South Africa in the series opener at JSCA International Stadium, granting the hosts a 1-0 advantage. India set a total of 349/8 after being asked to bat first, with Kohli's innings – marking his 52nd ODI century – surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in a single format.

Kohli, making his return home after nearly a year, formed a solid 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (57 off 51), who also broke Shahid Afridi's record for the most ODI sixes (352). The former captain's innings lasted 120 balls and included 11 fours and seven sixes, highlighted by a fan invasion during his milestone celebration off Marco Jansen. 

Yashasvi Jaiswal (18) was dismissed early, but Kohli's elegant cover drives and wristy flicks dismantled the South African bowling attack, helping India surpass 300 runs despite losing wickets towards the end. KL Rahul also played a crucial role, contributing 60 runs and pushing India past the 340-run mark.

Also read| Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century

The South African chase for 350 started disastrously, largely due to the aggressive bowling of Harshit Rana. The young pacer tore through the top order, taking out Ryan Rickelton and the dangerous Quinton de Kock in a remarkable opening over. Rana returned to halt a promising counter-attack by dismissing Dewald Brevis, finishing with impressive figures of 3 wickets for 65 runs.

Despite a commendable effort from Matthew Breetzke and a thrilling late innings from Marco Jansen (who scored a rapid 26-ball fifty), the target proved too steep. South Africa was ultimately bowled out for 332, granting India the victory and a vital 1-0 lead in the series.

Also read| IND vs SA: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes first player to achieve iconic world feat

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win over South Africa; lead series 1-0
Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win
Who was Rohit Dhankar? National-level athlete beaten to death at Rohtak wedding, here's what happened
Who was Rohit Dhankar? National-level athlete beaten to death in Rohtak
Kamal Haasan says Vijay is not his biggest political rival, calls casteism his ‘real enemy’
Kamal Haasan says Vijay is not his biggest political rival, calls casteism his ‘
Who is Maulana Mahmood Madani? Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief slammed for controversial remarks
Who is Mahmood Madani? Jamiat chief slammed for 'jihad' remarks
Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia breaks silence
Virat Kohli set to return to Test cricket? BCCI secretary breaks silence
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone; related to Deols, is great grandson of legendary filmmaker...
Meet Rohan Acharya, set to marry Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her career, age, education and more
Who is Jodie Haydon? Australia PM Anthony Albanese’s second wife; know her caree
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees revealed: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary, know their paychecks for Aanand L Rai film
Tere Ishk Mein cast fees: Dhanush charged triple of Kriti Sanon's salary
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory traditional outfits; know designers behind their timeless looks
Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant exude elegance in ivory outfits
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement