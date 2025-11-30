IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli's century, Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer guide India to 17-run win over South Africa; lead series 1-0

Virat Kohli’s brilliant century and Kuldeep Yadav’s decisive four-wicket haul powered India to a thrilling 17-run victory over South Africa in the 1st ODI. The hard-fought win gave India a 1–0 lead in the series after a strong all-round performance.

Virat Kohli's brilliant 135 runs and Kuldeep Yadav's impressive 4-wicket haul propelled India to a narrow 17-run win against South Africa in the series opener at JSCA International Stadium, granting the hosts a 1-0 advantage. India set a total of 349/8 after being asked to bat first, with Kohli's innings – marking his 52nd ODI century – surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most centuries in a single format.

Kohli, making his return home after nearly a year, formed a solid 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (57 off 51), who also broke Shahid Afridi's record for the most ODI sixes (352). The former captain's innings lasted 120 balls and included 11 fours and seven sixes, highlighted by a fan invasion during his milestone celebration off Marco Jansen.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (18) was dismissed early, but Kohli's elegant cover drives and wristy flicks dismantled the South African bowling attack, helping India surpass 300 runs despite losing wickets towards the end. KL Rahul also played a crucial role, contributing 60 runs and pushing India past the 340-run mark.

The South African chase for 350 started disastrously, largely due to the aggressive bowling of Harshit Rana. The young pacer tore through the top order, taking out Ryan Rickelton and the dangerous Quinton de Kock in a remarkable opening over. Rana returned to halt a promising counter-attack by dismissing Dewald Brevis, finishing with impressive figures of 3 wickets for 65 runs.

Despite a commendable effort from Matthew Breetzke and a thrilling late innings from Marco Jansen (who scored a rapid 26-ball fifty), the target proved too steep. South Africa was ultimately bowled out for 332, granting India the victory and a vital 1-0 lead in the series.

