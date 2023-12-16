IND vs SA 1st ODI: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Johannesburg

Check out all the details related to India vs South Africa match which will be played in Johannesburg.

South Africa and India are set to face off in a thrilling three-match ODI series, commencing this Sunday. The preceding T20I series ended in a draw, with India emerging victorious in the third T20I by a staggering 106 runs.

This marks the first ODI assignment for both teams since the conclusion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Aiden Markram will assume the captaincy for the South African side in the absence of Temba Bavuma, while KL Rahul will lead the Indian team.

Live streaming details

When will the 1st ODI between India and South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will take place on December 17, Sunday.

Where will the 1st ODI match India vs South Africa be played?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will be played at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

What time will the 1st ODI match between India and South Africa begin?

The 1st ODI match between India and South Africa will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Weather report

Despite the looming threat of rain, the temperature is anticipated to remain pleasantly warm, starting at 23°C and potentially soaring to 27°C as the day unfolds. The weather forecast for Johannesburg on December 17 assures a 0 percent chance of precipitation.

Pitch report

The pitch at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg typically offers favorable conditions for both batsmen and fast bowlers. It is worth noting that historically, the team chasing has had a slight advantage at this venue, with a record of 30 wins compared to 23 for the team batting first. The average first innings score at Wanderers Stadium is 241.

IND vs SA 1st ODI Predicted playing XI

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c), Rajat Patidar / Rinku Singh /Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

