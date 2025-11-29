IND vs SA 1st ODI: Match preview, team news, JSCA International Stadium pitch report, weather update and predicted XIs

The 1st ODI between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex promises a gripping start to the series, featuring full team news, expected playing XIs, detailed pitch analysis and the latest weather forecast from Ranchi. Here’s a complete match preview with all key updates.

Following a significant defeat against South Africa in the recently concluded Test series, where they suffered a 2-0 loss, India is now shifting its focus to the limited-overs formats. The first ODI will take place in Ranchi, with the home team eager to make a strong start.

KL Rahul will take the helm as captain in place of the regular skipper, Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out of the ODI series. Gill also missed the second Test in Guwahati due to an injury sustained during the first Test in Kolkata. Additionally, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will be absent from this series after sustaining an injury during the Australia series. However, the Indian team will receive a significant boost with the return of key players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are set to participate in their first ODI series since the Australia tour. With both having retired from Test and T20 formats, their primary focus will be on performing well in the ODI series, especially with the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon.

JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch report

The pitches in Ranchi are typically slower, suggesting that a high-scoring match is unlikely. Chasing teams have won five out of nine games at this venue, while three have ended in defeat. The average score for teams batting first is only 235, and although a higher total is possible, achieving tall scores appears improbable.

Ranchi Weather forecast

As winter begins to settle in across northern India, Ranchi is experiencing similar conditions. Afternoons are warm with moderate humidity, and temperatures drop as the evening approaches. There is no rain expected for this match.

Where to watch?

The India-South Africa ODIs will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India, with streaming rights held by JioHotstar.

Team News

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal has been eagerly anticipating this chance to expand his single ODI cap. He is likely to open the innings with Rohit, but India faces decisions regarding the middle order. Rahul has confirmed his position at six, which means an allrounder could be positioned at five if India opts for a sixth bowling option.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock's successful return to 50-over cricket, along with Aiden Markram's comeback, is expected to keep Ryan Rickelton sidelined for the time being. Matthew Breetzke will need to take on significant responsibility in the middle order after a remarkable start to his ODI career.

Probable XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger

