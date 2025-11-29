IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

The excitement builds as India take on South Africa in the 1st ODI of the series. Fans can catch all the action live with full TV broadcast details and online streaming options available for viewers in India and worldwide. Here’s when and where to watch the IND vs SA match live.

The ODI series between India and South Africa is scheduled to kick off on November 30, 2025, and the excitement is not solely about the cricket. The return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, following a mediocre series against Australia, adds to the intrigue. These two cricketing icons consistently find themselves at the heart of discussions surrounding Indian cricket. From their current form to their future prospects, and the ongoing debates about their roles in the plans for the 2027 World Cup, both players command significant attention, and this series is no different.

The opening ODI will take place at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. While fans present at the venue will enjoy the live action, those at home can easily catch the game through various streaming and television options. However, let’s face it, the majority of viewers are not just interested in the match itself.

They are eager to observe the impact Rohit and Kohli will have on the field, particularly after weeks of speculation regarding leadership dynamics, batting strategies, and whether this duo remains a fit for the team’s framework.

Match Details

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date & Time: November 30, 1:30 PM LOCAL

Live Streaming Details

The toss for the first ODI between India and South Africa is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, with the match commencing at 1:30 PM IST. The live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports network in India, while live streaming can be accessed via the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C),Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj

