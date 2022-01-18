IND vs SA 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for India vs South Africa match in Paarl

The Test series loss against South Africa was painful, as India came ever so close to breaking their duck of having never won a Test series in the rainbow nation. On Wednesday, Team India will have a chance at redemption when they clash with the Proteas for the three-match ODI series, starting from January 19, with the first match slated to be played at Boland Park.

For starters, the ODI series will be a lot different from what transpired in the past, both teams will be led by new faces, KL Rahul will captain team India, while Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa. A lot of fresh faces will come in for the ODI squads, and that makes the permutation combinations all the more interesting.

Will South Africa continue their dominance over India in the ODI series as well or will the visitors be able to bounce back and take revenge for their Test series loss, only time will tell.

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rassie van der-Dussen (C), Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Venkatesh Iyer (VC)

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

IND vs SA Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs South Africa Match Details

The match begins at 02:00 PM IST and will take place at Boland Park, in Paarl on Wednesday, January 19. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini