IND vs PAK World Cup match ceremony: Date, time, venue, live streaming details, performers - All you need to know

Check out all the details related to India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Ahmedabad.

The much-anticipated clash between cricket arch-rivals India and Pakistan in the 12th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 is scheduled for October 14. The battleground for this epic showdown is the grand Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the action set to commence at 2 PM IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has exciting plans for a pre-match musical ceremony. eschewing the traditional opening ceremony for this marquee event. Notably, some of the biggest stars in the Indian music industry are slated to perform in this grand spectacle. Here's everything you need to know

India vs Pakistan Pre-Match Ceremony: Date and Time

The pre-match ceremony for the India vs Pakistan encounter at the world's largest cricket stadium will kick off at 12:30 PM IST.

IND vs PAK: Star-Studded Musical Lineup

Confirmed by the BCCL, the musical extravaganza will feature stellar performances by renowned artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhvinder Singh, and Arijit Singh. Their melodious tunes are expected to set the stage on fire and add to the electric atmosphere at the stadium

Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan Pre-Match Ceremony

For fans eager to catch the musical spectacle live, the Star Sports Network in India will be broadcasting the pre-match ceremony. Additionally, Disney+ Hotstar will provide a live stream of the event on their app and website, ensuring that fans worldwide can partake in the festivities.

Security Preparations for the High-Stakes Encounter

Security remains paramount for an event of this magnitude. More than 11,000 personnel from various agencies, including Gujarat Police, NSG, RAF, and home guards, will be deployed in Ahmedabad and at the Narendra Modi Stadium to ensure the smooth conduct of the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match on October 14. Though Ahmedabad has a peaceful history during cricket matches over the past two decades, security forces will be stationed in potentially sensitive areas as a precautionary measure, according to Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police G S Malik.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel recently presided over a meeting with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, state DGP Vikas Sahay, GS Malik, and other senior police officers in Gandhinagar. The objective was to review the police's comprehensive action plan to guarantee the high-profile sports event proceeds without any hitches.

World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: A Glimpse of the Clash

The cricketing world eagerly awaits the showdown between India and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023, India, boasting the poise of Rohit Sharma, the intensity of Virat Kohli, and the cerebral artistry of Jasprit Bumrah, is widely considered the favorites. The Indian team, with its formidable batting lineup, is a formidable force, although much depends on how well left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi fares in the initial spell. India holds a historical upper hand in ODI World Cup clashes against Pakistan, having emerged victorious in all seven previous encounters between the two cricketing giants.

As the anticipation and excitement build, fans from both nations prepare for a match that transcends sport, promising a spectacle that will be etched into the annals of cricketing history