Cricket

IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023: Will rain play spoilsport in blockbuster showdown in Ahmedabad?

Both India and Pakistan have made impressive starts to their World Cup campaign.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Rain could potentially impact the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 14. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light showers in the city on the day of the match.

Both India and Pakistan have made impressive starts to their World Cup campaign. The Men in Blue secured a six-wicket victory over Australia in their opening match in Chennai, while the hosts dominated Afghanistan with an eight-wicket win in their second game in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Pakistan achieved an 81-run triumph over the Netherlands and followed it up with a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka, successfully chasing down 345 runs - the highest successful chase in the history of the men's ODI World Cup.

As the India-Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad approaches, the IMD, as quoted by news agency PTI, has stated that "light showers may occur at isolated places in Ahmedabad district on October 14."

“The atmosphere will remain cloudy. The next day, light rains may occur in Ahmedabad and other northern districts, such as Banaskantha, Sabarkantha and Arvalli,” Manorama Mohanty, director of Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad, told the news agency.

Previously, rain had also disrupted the proceedings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final held in Ahmedabad earlier this year, where the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clashed with the Gujarat Titans (GT). Consequently, the match was extended to the reserve day, culminating in a captivating victory for CSK.

India is now confronted with the significant task of maintaining an impressive record as they prepare to face their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Men in Blue have yet to experience defeat against Pakistan in the men's ODI World Cup, a remarkable achievement that they aim to uphold.

READ| Shubman Gill beats Mohammed Siraj to win ICC Player of the Month award for September

 

