IND vs PAK, World Cup 2023 match: India won but Ahmedabad lost it

Since the World Cup 2023 was announced, everyone was talking about the big game, India vs Pakistan game, a match the whole world wants to see. The buzz was there when I reached Ahmedabad and all hotels were full and sold at almost five times the price, tickets were unavailable, and you had to be lucky to get your hands on it.

I have been one of the fortunate ones to see every World Cup since 2011 in Mohali, 2015 in Adelaide, and 2019 in Manchester, and this time, I was lucky once again to see the Ahmedabad game. So excited I was, I reached the stadium by 11 a.m., four hours before the game would start. And within two hours, it was almost a packed house with a sea of blue see everywhere. All this was perfect and loved the excitement in every fan’s face cheering their home team.

But as the toss was announced and when Ravi Shastri announced the name of Rohit Sharma, the crowd went berserk. And as soon as Babar Azam’s name was called, the crowd booed. Shocking, isn’t it? The number one player in the world is being booed for no fault. I thought I heard it wrong and moved on to watching the game and saw Jasprit Bumrah starting the first over.

And when Pakistan openers scored boundaries, there was utter silence. Understandable as there were hardly any Pakistani fans to be seen. But what astonished me more was when Babar Azam reached his 50, there was hardly any applause when he put his bat up for reaching his first 50 against India. This was not done. Every time India picked wickets, the Hindi song was played like Chak de India and Hum India waale.

Again, fair but you could hardly hear even once any Pakistani song played whether it is Dil Dil Pakistan or anything to motivate the Pakistan players. I was dumbfounded as to what was going on. This is a World Cup and India are the host and it’s appropriate that the opponent's music is played too and cheered. It's a sport, everybody loves and people have spent a fortune to be present to see the game. Micky Arthur, Pakistan coach did not mince any words by saying ‘this seemed like a BCCI event and not an ICC event. It looked as if it's an ICC event.’

I have been to this fabulous ground to see the IPL finals twice and the DJ plays the songs or anthems of both teams for every shot played or a wicket taken. Yes, MS Dhoni gets more support than anyone because of this popularity but it's not one-sided. The other team too get the ovation.

Then why not in this World Cup, the Pakistan team in Ahmedabad cheered or was motivated by Pakistani music? Pakistan players are guests like other teams and need to be loved. This gave a poor message. But after the game ended it was good to see all the Indian players meeting Pakistan players and shaking hands and hugging each other. The silver lining was when Virat Kohli handed over his Indian national Jersey to Babar Azam. That was a great gesture.

(The author of this article is Anis Sajan, cricket enthusiast and prominent businessman who serves as Vice Chairman, Danube Group.)