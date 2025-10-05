IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025: Richa Ghosh’s knock powers India to 247 against Pakistan, delay causes stir

Richa Ghosh’s impactful knock helped India post a competitive total of 247 runs against Pakistan. The innings featured some crucial partnerships and aggressive batting that set the foundation for India's score.

Richa Ghosh's great play helped the Indian Women’s team get to 247 against Pakistan in their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium. But the intense game had a weird break that surprised the players and commentators.

Pakistan's captain, Fatima Sana, chose to field after winning the toss. India's innings had a hard time in the middle, but Harleen Deol played well, scoring 46 runs. When it looked like they might not even make 200 runs, Richa Ghosh came in and changed the game.

Ghosh attacked the Pakistan bowlers, scoring 35 runs off 20 balls. She hit a big six that got everyone excited. Her quick scoring helped India reach 247 on a pitch that was getting slower.

The match had a strange 15-minute stop around the 35th over. Play stopped so ground staff could spray for bugs that were bothering the players. It was needed, but it made the game feel strange.

Now, with the pitch helping spinners and the outfield getting slower, India’s bowlers have to defend 248 runs. This is hard, but Ghosh’s late hitting makes it a bit easier. Pakistan has to chase the score, and they have lost all 11 of their previous ODI matches against India.

India vs Pakistan playing XIs

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

