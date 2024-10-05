IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to India vs Pakistan match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

After a disappointing loss to New Zealand, the Indian team is determined to get their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 campaign back on track as they face off against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 6.

In their previous match, India fell short in their chase of 161 runs, being bowled out for 102 in 19 overs. Meanwhile, Pakistan, under the leadership of Fatima Sana, started their tournament with a victory over Sri Lanka in a low-scoring match.

The last encounter between the two teams was during the Women’s Asia Cup 2024, where India emerged victorious by seven wickets. This upcoming match promises to be a thrilling contest between two fierce rivals vying for supremacy in the world of women's cricket.

Pitch Report

The upcoming match between the two teams will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This renowned venue has already witnessed two thrilling matches during this World Cup, one of which resulted in India's unexpected defeat. The pitch at the stadium is known for its slightly slow nature and has been displaying signs of the old ball stopping, making it favorable for spinners from both teams to play a crucial role in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

The weather in Dubai is expected to be clear during the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan on Sunday. There is a low chance of precipitation at three percent. Temperatures will reach around 35 degrees Celsius during the day and drop to 29 degrees Celsius at night. Wind speeds are forecasted to be between 10 km/h to 15 km/h. Additionally, humidity levels are not expected to exceed 61 percent.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

