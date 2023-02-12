IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup: Jemimah-Richa star as India record their highest successful chase in WC history

Image Source: Twitter/ICC

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh shone brightly as India launched their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a resounding seven-wicket victory over Pakistan on Sunday. The duo's impressive performances set the tone for a successful tournament, and the team will be looking to build on this impressive start.

This is the second-highest successful chase in Women's T20 World Cup history, and also India's highest successful chase in the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that proved to be the right one despite the early loss of Javeria Khan. Maroof and Muneba Ali then stepped up to the plate, scoring their highest total in the powerplay and appearing to be in control of the game.

But Radha Yadav provided the much-needed breakthrough for India at that critical juncture. In quick succession, Pakistan lost another wicket as Pooja Vastrakar sent Nida Dar packing.

Yadav salvaged the situation for Pakistan when she picked up her second wicket in the form of Sidra Ameen, as the team was struggling at 68 for four in 12.1 overs. Maroof then found the perfect partner in Ayesha Naseem, and the two combined to put on an impressive 81 runs for the fifth wicket in just 7.1 overs, helping Pakistan reach a total of 149 runs in their allotted 20 overs, with the loss of four wickets.

India got off to a promising start in their run chase, with Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia combining for 38 runs in the opening 5.3 overs before Bhatia was dismissed. Shafali was then joined by Jemimah in the middle, and the two put on 30 runs before Sandhu removed the opener. India's situation looked precarious when they lost skipper Harmanpreet for 16 runs, leaving them with only 93 runs on the board and three wickets down.

Jemimah and Ghosh then put the pressure back on the Pakistani bowlers, hitting them to all corners of the field with some exquisite shots. The pair ensured that India achieved victory with an over to spare, launching their campaign off to a successful start. Jemimah scored 53 runs in 38 deliveries, while Ghosh remained undefeated on 31 off 20 deliveries.

Jemimah Rodrigues scored a stunning 53* in the chase & bagged the Player of the Match award as India commenced their T20 World Cup campaign with a win over Pakistan



Scorecard https://t.co/OyRDtC9SWK #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/JvwfFtMkRg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 12, 2023

