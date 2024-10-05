Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7

IND vs PAK Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 7, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 06:49 PM IST

IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Pakistan match 7
IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction
Following a disappointing loss to New Zealand, India is now focused on redemption as they prepare to face their long-standing rivals, Pakistan, at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

In their previous match, India suffered a defeat by 58 runs against New Zealand, who posted a formidable total of 160 runs for the loss of four wickets. Sophie Devine played a crucial role in New Zealand's victory with an impressive unbeaten 57 runs off 36 balls. Renuka Singh was the standout performer for India, taking 2 wickets for 27 runs in her four-over spell. Unfortunately, India's batting lineup failed to deliver, with no player managing to score more than 15 runs. The team is now determined to bounce back from this setback by securing a win against Pakistan in their upcoming match.

The highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 6. Pakistan kicked off their T20 World Cup campaign with a convincing 31-run victory over Sri Lanka. Despite setting a modest target of 116 runs, Pakistan's bowlers excelled in restricting Sri Lanka to 85/9. Sadia Iqbal was the standout performer for Pakistan, claiming a three-wicket haul to lead her team to victory. India will need to bring their A-game to overcome Pakistan's strong start and secure a crucial win in this important fixture.

Match Details

India Women vs Pakistan Women, 7th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Oct 06, 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Muneeba Ali

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana,

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Sadia Iqbal

IND-W vs PAK-W My Dream11 Team

Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Deepti Sharma, Nashra Sandhu, Fatima Sana (VC), Renuka Singh Thakur

Also read| How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semi-final after 58-run loss to New Zealand?

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
