IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on tv and online?

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to renew their rivalry in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Here's everything you need to know about the blockbuster clash, including live streaming details, TV telecast information, match timing, venue and key players to watch.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s India kicks off their T20 World Cup run against longtime rivals Pakistan on Sunday, June 14, at Edgbaston in Birmingham. There’s a lot riding on this opener, especially since most of the team’s ODI World Cup-winning squad is still together. Head-to-head in T20Is, India holds a commanding 13-3 advantage over Pakistan. The last time these two teams met—in Dubai at the 2024 T20 World Cup—India chased down the total with six wickets to spare. Since then, the team has looked even sharper, solidifying its place as a heavyweight in white-ball cricket.

Now all focus shifts to translating that dominance into another World Cup trophy, this time in the shortest format. For that to happen, India needs big performances from Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana against Pakistan’s aggressive bowling attack, which is led by their passionate captain, Fatima Sana.

Sana’s been on fire lately—averaging over 50 with the bat and keeping her bowling average under 25 across the past year. Making things trickier for India, their bowling line-up will miss Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam due to injury. Sana, who smashed the fastest fifty in Women’s T20Is (just 15 balls against Zimbabwe in Karachi), will test India’s bowlers from the start.

Live Streaming Details

When will the IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?

The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be played on Sunday (Jun 14, 2026). The toss will take place at 06:30 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream IND vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup 2026?

The livestream of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (C), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab

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